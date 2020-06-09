Strong winds will be slow to calm, Wednesday morning will be cool

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - There’s a rather vigorous disturbance sweeping through the central plains right now. Normally, in early June this type of disturbance will bring thunderstorms to Oklahoma and Texas. However, the remnants of tropical storm Cristobal actually helped prevent thunderstorms developing a head of this upper level disturbance. This is the disturbance that brought the cold front to Texoma this morning, the front responsible for the strong Northwest winds that will stay with us into this evening and keep our Wildfire danger high. Winds will remain out of the North and Northwest and gusty especially in western Oklahoma into the late-night hours. the good news is, instead of highs in the 90s today, temperatures have been in the 80s all day and humidity has been low.