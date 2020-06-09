SWOK teachers victims of fraudulent unemployment claims

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Thousands of teachers across the state have had their identities taken for fraudulent unemployment claims. 7News reporter, Hunter McEachern, brought us a story last month about an Elgin Public Schools employee who was a victim. Now, she has learned that the scale of fraud in Southwest Oklahoma is much larger than we thought.
The Lawton Public Schools chief operating officer, Dr. Jason James, said that over 600 LPS employees are victims.
Jean Hastings, the LPS executive director of human resources, said both she and her husband, who is also an LPS staff member, were victims of the unemployment fraud.
“The first one to be contacted was my husband,” said Hastings. “His came in about a week and a half before mine arrived, and his was sent to a different address. So if the school district hadn’t been on top of notifying him, he wouldn’t have known to have been nervous about it at all.”
Dr. James said the district has been working with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission on behalf of their staff who have been affected.
“We’re notifying them that it’s a fraud," said Dr. James. "So our teachers can relax. We are advising them that because their data is out there through a data breach that came several years ago, that they just need to monitor their credit.”
LPS staff said identities and personal information were compromised in a nationwide Equifax security breach.
Shelley Zumwalt, the interim director for the OESC, said that victims will not be penalized for the fraudulent claims.
“If you had a fraudulent claim filed against you and then you need to then file for unemployment, we have a process and a system in place that will ensure that only you can file for those benefits and then negate any of those benefits that may or may not have been paid out that were fraudulent," said Zumwalt.
Zumwalt said she is hopeful that the OESC can better serve Oklahomans in need going forward.
“We can do this. I really believe that," said Zumwalt. "There’s not been a moment since I’ve been here, even when it seemed really bleak or it’s really hurt. The emotional toll is really tough. But I really believe that we can do this and we can make a difference for those people who are out there, and do it in a way that gives them expediency in receiving those benefits.”
