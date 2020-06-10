Accused Muskogee serial rapist from 1990s captured thanks to DNA

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (TNN) - A Tulsa man has been arrested after DNA testing linked him to several rapes which happened between 1993 and 1995.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations says the suspect, Leroy Jamal Smith, 50, was arrested in Tulsa in connection to the cases.
According to the OSBI, Smith is accused of raping several women in the Muskogee area from January 1993 to October 1995. The women ranged in age from 19 to 40 and all described the suspect as a black male in his 20s. DNA was collected from the victims at the time of the rapes but was never able to be matched to a suspect.
In September 2019, the District 15 District Attorney asked for the assistance of the OSBI in identifying a suspect through the bureau’s forensic analysis and genealogy testing capabilities.
A DNA sample was sent to a lab who submitted a DNA profile to a public genetic genealogy database for comparison in hopes of finding individuals who share significant amounts of DNA with the unknown subject. Based on the information received, the suspect pool was narrowed down and it was learned that Smith had his DNA obtained by the Tulsa Police Department through a search warrant in an unrelated case.
On May 29, 2020, a positive match to Smith from four of the survivors of the attacks was made.
“This was a case that gripped Muskogee with fear,” said Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee. “Over the years, many officers have worked tirelessly to get this case solved. Thanks to advances in technology and continued determination an arrest was made yesterday. I would like to thank everyone who had a part in bringing this arrest to fruition.”
Smith was charged with five counts of rape and a failure to pay warrant. He was booked into the Muskogee County Jail and arraigned on Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone who believes they may have been assaulted by Smith are encouraged to contact the Muskogee Police Department or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov
