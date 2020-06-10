Army and Air Force join forces for capability mission

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Fort Sill soldiers and Sheppard Air Force Base airmen joined forces Wednesday for a special training mission.
This type of practice between the Army and the Air Force does not happen often on Fort Sill. The crews are uniting for a Himars Air Land Raid, which will provide the final validation before deployment.
On Wednesday, three C-130 air crafts landed at Henry Post Army Air Field on Fort Sill. Fort Sill soldiers then loaded each aircraft with high mobility artillery rocket system launchers and began their journey to Fort Polk. Once they land, they will offload the launchers, execute a live fire of 12 practice rockets, reload, then return to post.
“They’ve done extensive planning and rehearsals so that they are able to execute this mission flawlessly," said LTC Andy Hercik, Commander, 1-14th Field Artillery Battalion. "I have 100% confidence that they will.”
Fort Sill soldiers said this preparation has given them confidence for when they deploy.
“So when we deploy, basically what we do is a lot of fire missions and we fire rockets," said Sgt. Diamond Phillips-Thurman, Section Chief, 1-14th Field Artillery Battalion. "So this is a really good prep, because when we fire here, even though it’s a dry fire and it’s test rounds, it’s really good practice for the real thing.”
LTC Hercik said their partnership with the Air Force is critical.
“This is truly the definition of a joint operation,” said LTC Hercik. “It’s where an Air Force component and Army component truly become one. We’re symbiotic. We can’t do our function without them, and they can’t do their function without us.”
The units should return back to Fort Sill by Wednesday evening.
The platoon has prepared for this mission for the last two weeks. The last time soldiers on post were able to practice it was back in May 2019.
