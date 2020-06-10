LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It is a little chilly this morning with most places dealing with low temperatures in the mid 50s. Dewpoint temperatures are in the 40s, so conditions are on the pleasant side, and look to stay that way throughout the day. High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s under sunny skies. Winds will hold out of the northwest and north at 5-15mph with an occasional gust into the 20s. The low humidity mixed, wind, and dry conditions are causing the fire danger to be elevated today all throughout Texoma.
Tomorrow and Friday will be two nice days with temperatures in the low to mid 90s under sunny skies. Humidity will remain very low both days as well, so make sure to get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather.
This weekend temperatures make another jump into the upper 90s to low triple digits. We will also see a little humidity return as well, although conditions will not be as humid as what we had last weekend.
Monday and Tuesday next week high temperatures will be in the upper 90s to low 100s. A few clouds will build back in, but plenty of sunshine is expected. Winds will increase out of the south at 15-25mph.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
