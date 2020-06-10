It is a little chilly this morning with most places dealing with low temperatures in the mid 50s. Dewpoint temperatures are in the 40s, so conditions are on the pleasant side, and look to stay that way throughout the day. High temperatures this afternoon will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s under sunny skies. Winds will hold out of the northwest and north at 5-15mph with an occasional gust into the 20s. The low humidity mixed, wind, and dry conditions are causing the fire danger to be elevated today all throughout Texoma.