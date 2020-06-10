Local Aquarium opened their doors to Southwest Oklahoma three years ago

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - The Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Science Center is celebrating their three-year anniversary.
Doug Kemper with the Medicine Park Aquarium said they have been celebrating all week.
“This morning we had our local bakery provide several dozen cookies to the kids that came and they had a good time," said Kemper.
Kemper said they have been giving away door prizes and guests are able to enter a drawing for a gift basket.
“We have some gift baskets, the main one will have some items for our gift shop an aquarium t-shirt, plush animal, a bunch of native wildflower seeds, and four passes to get into the aquarium," said Kemper.
“Then there are five other baskets that have two passes and items from the aquarium gift shop," said Kemper.
Guests can enter the drawing until Sunday and winners will be announced Monday.
