Temperatures on their way up for the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - If this morning seemed unusually cool it’s because it was our coolest June 10th in many decades. In fact, we tied the record low which dates back to 1955, so it’s been 65 years since we were this cool on the morning of June 10th. While temperatures are on their way up in the 7-day forecast, we will get a break from the humidity over the next couple of days. In fact, the muggy meter says dewpoints will remain low in to the Flag Day weekend, way below ‘Houston’ levels.