Carnival brings fun to Downtown Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Main Street Duncan has opened back up and is hosting a Carnival for its first event since the Coronavirus pandemic hit Southwest Oklahoma.
Destiny Ahlfenger said this is one of several events that Main Street Duncan is planning to host this summer.
“Main Street Duncan is very excited to host the Downtown Duncan Carnival but first and foremost we want to ensure the public of their safety and reinsure them that we are taking precautions after the pandemic to have a safe festival," said Ahlfenger.
All rides will be sanitized in between each set of riders and there will be hand sanitizing stations set up all around the carnival.
“We’ve never had a Carnival that we’ve hosted and this is the first Carnival in over 50 years so we’re really excited that after such a horrible time that we can come out and what we expect to be a really good and safe time," said Ahlfenger.
Ahlfenger said Carnivals that come to Duncan are usually held at Fuqua Park but they choose to have it Downtown because there is more space to put in additional rides.
“The Carnival will be Thursday, Friday, and Saturday," said Ahlfenger. On Thursday and Friday from 5 p.m. till 11 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. till 11 p.m.
Catalyst Nutrition and Fitness Owner Mason Snider said he’s excited the Carnival was placed by his business.
“With the Carnival being right next door to us can help people make good and healthy decision while out there riding on rides to get some good energy and ride longer," said Snider.
