City of Duncan opens first dog park

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Great news for those with four-legged friends in Duncan, the city’s first dog park officially opened Thursday.
The park sits at South 15th street and West Cypress and offers something many Duncan residents have been yearning for.
"Dogs need to be free. They need a place where they can run and exercise and this is that facility. They can be turned loose if they're not aggressive dogs and just be a dog, have fun and run and play,” said Duncan dog owner Nancy Litsch.
The idea has been in the works for the last four years. Now that it's finally come to fruition, city officials are thrilled to show it off.
"It's got two sides, large dog and small dog, and the signs on the gate indicate which side you should take your dog into. It's got self-latching gates, we've got benches here that we're donated by people in the community, we have fire hydrants donated by the fire department and painted by a local merchant, and we've got the three colors representing OU, OSU and Cameron,” said Ward 3 City Councilwoman and Vice Mayor Patty Wininger.
The park also has pooper scooper stations for owners to pick up after their dogs, as well as water fountains, both for the dogs and for the humans. More features, such as an agility course, could be coming to the park in the future, with the city hoping it will greatly help dogs and owners alike.
"Studies have shown that having dog parks where people can get out in the open where people can interact with their pets, get some fresh air, physical activity, it reduces stress. It improves their mental outlook just being out in a beautiful park and sharing it among themselves, their dogs and others has done wonders to help people,” Wininger said.
Right now, the dog park is open from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., though it will remain unlocked throughout the night to accommodate people who work different schedules.
The park does have surveillance cameras that are monitored by the Duncan Police Department.
