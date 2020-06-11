City of Duncan opens first dog park

"It's got two sides, large dog and small dog, and the signs on the gate indicate which side you should take your dog into. It's got self-latching gates, we've got benches here that we're donated by people in the community, we have fire hydrants donated by the fire department and painted by a local merchant, and we've got the three colors representing OU, OSU and Cameron,” said Ward 3 City Councilwoman and Vice Mayor Patty Wininger.