2019 death of Lawton baby ruled homicide, man arrested and charged

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man is facing a first-degree murder charge after the death of a child he was taking care of in 2019 was ruled a homicide.
Kevin Thomas Williams, Jr. has been charged in the death of the three month old infant which occurred in March of 2019.
According to court documents, Williams was caring for the child when the mother went to run an errand. Williams reportedly told police he had propped the baby up on a bed and put a bottle next to her before leaving the room to check on other kids in the home.
Documents say when Williams returned, he told investigators that the baby was laying on the bed and appeared to be choking. He reportedly said he then called the mother who soon returned and told him to call 911.
During the course of the investigation, officials say it was discovered that Williams had called his mother before calling the baby’s mother. They say he was concerned about calling police because of warrants he had.
Court records say experts told police the baby had a subdural and subarachnoid hemorrhage with retinal bleeding and the injuries were consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome. Williams denied causing the injuries and said the baby had choked on her formula.
The baby died of her injuries about three weeks after the original incident. The final autopsy results were released in March.
Williams is being held on $1 million bond. He faces the death penalty, or life in prison, if convicted.
