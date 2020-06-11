Department of Corrections extends contract with Comanche Co. Detention Center

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The State Department of Corrections has signed off to extending their contract with the Comanche County Detention Center.
It’s in response to the continued COVID-19 outbreak inside the facility.
The contract brought DOC staff to the detention center... and sent the inmates who tested negative... to two DOC run facilities.
The contract is extended one week, until June 17th.
A DOC spokesperson said the decision is based on the belief the team inside CCDC will have the outbreak under control.
“We’ve extended that to one more week. That allows us to make sure everything is in place and running as we’d like, and how the county would prefer before we leave. We don’t want to leave anything undone,” said Jessica Brown, the DOC Chief of Strategic Engagement.
Brown said they came in to help contain the virus, and since they’re seeing more and more inmates recovering... she said that job is nearly complete.
She also added that C-C-D-C has space for a mass return, which is expected sometime next week.
“If we don’t see the point we want them to be, or if they don’t feel like they are, we will talk to them about that. We are here to help them, and we don’t want to just get up and leave before the job is completed,” said Brown.
The plan for next week’s return has not been finalized, but Brown said she imagines it will be similar to how they left, in vehicles that transport about 20 people at a time.
This decision will be reviewed again next week, prior to the scheduled return.
