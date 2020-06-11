LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
While I know we’re still only a few days away from the weekend, let me tell you, it’s looking to be pretty spectacular. For the rest of this evening, we’ll be accompanied with a southeast at 10 to 20mph then calming to 5 to 10mph overnight. Skies will be sunny until the sunset tonight at 8:47PM. By 6PM temperatures will remain in the low 90s before falling to the mid to low 80s by 9PM. By tomorrow morning we’ll see overnight lows in the low 60s and it’ll remain a very clear and pleasant evening.
For Friday, high temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 90s. It will be another hot day with a mix of sun & clouds but one big difference is dew point values will stay in the 40s and 50s. So in terms of the muggy meter, tomorrow and all weekend, it’ll remain very pleasant- feeling while being outdoors. Saturday will be a bit warmer under sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s. Sunday will be a copy & paste day. Both days will see south winds at 10 to 20mph.
By next week, we’re flirting with 100° for a good portion of the week. Monday through next Thursday, highs are looking to be near 99°with breezy south winds. Expect to be seeing sunny to mostly sunny conditions. One thing that we’ll have to keep an eye on is for fire danger. With those breezy south winds expect, relative humidity being so low and the dry conditions we’ve seen & will continue to see... elevated fire conditions elevated throughout all of next week! The greatest area under this risk is our northwest/ western counties.
Have a great night!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
