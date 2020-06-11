While I know we’re still only a few days away from the weekend, let me tell you, it’s looking to be pretty spectacular. For the rest of this evening, we’ll be accompanied with a southeast at 10 to 20mph then calming to 5 to 10mph overnight. Skies will be sunny until the sunset tonight at 8:47PM. By 6PM temperatures will remain in the low 90s before falling to the mid to low 80s by 9PM. By tomorrow morning we’ll see overnight lows in the low 60s and it’ll remain a very clear and pleasant evening.