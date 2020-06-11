LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma.
It’s another beautiful morning with cooler temperatures and low humidity. The pleasant conditions will stick around through the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s under sunny skies. The fire danger is elevated for most, but higher in western Texoma. This is due to low relative humidity, stronger winds, and dry vegetation.
Tomorrow afternoon temperatures will begin to warm back into the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will remain on the lower side.
This weekend will be hot and dry. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 90s to low triple digits. Saturday afternoon the humidity will remain low, while the fire danger stays elevated. Sunday afternoon humidity increases temporarily, so we will see a lower fire danger.
Next week winds will increase out of the south helping temperatures warm a few more degrees. Most places will be right around 100 degrees. Luckily though, dewpoints should hold in the upper 50s to lower 60s, keeping the humidity on the lower side.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
