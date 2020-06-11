Fort Sill successful in keeping COVID-19 number low

“They line up out here and then they’re put in alphabetical order. They come up to our stations behind us. They are given their label with their name. They verify their name, date of birth and their identity. They are given a test kit, then that test kit is taken to our medics and then they collect their COVID sample," said Capt. Alexander. "At that point, our medics collect those COVID samples and then they take them to Reynolds Army Health Clinic for testing.”