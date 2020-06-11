LFD, Red Cross provide tips for water safety

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Across Oklahoma, there’s been many drowning, or near-drowning experiences since Memorial Day, impacting both adults and children.
When it comes to water safety, the Lawton Fire Department, and The Oklahoma Red Cross break it down into two categories: pools, and open water.
Asst. Chief Brent Baggett said for pools, it’s about a secure perimeter, and supervision, especially for weak swimmers.
“You want to start with a gate. You want to have it more complicated than simple latch. A pool with a lifeguard is always great, but flotation devices, fences and supervision is really what it comes down too,” said Asst. Fire Chief Brent Bagget.
And for open water, Mike Mylnek with the Red Cross said the best safety measure is one that your kids probably won’t like.
“Always have your children in a Coast Guard approved life preservers, life jackets. As much as they may fight you on that, fight back,” said Oklahoma Red Cross Executive Director Mike Mylnek.
Even with a life jacket, Bagget said open water can present obstacles you don’t see coming, so it’s important to know your limitations.
“What you may think is a fairly easy swim, is usually not the case. In open water you deal with currents and how the water is moving,” said Asst. Chief Bagget.
Mylnek said knowing your limitations also applies if you are attempting to help someone in trouble. He suggests tossing out a life jacket, a rope, or anything someone struggling can grab.
“We see it every year, someone will jump off a boat, without a life jacket and think they can swim to help somebody. Don’t go in there and create another problem if you are not experienced, you are just putting two lives in danger at that point,” said Mylnek.
Their final tip...stay calm.
If a situation does arise, it’s better to try and float, rather than exert all your energy panicking.
If you want to check out more tips to keep you and your family safe in the water, you can find a number of free resources at red-cross-dot-org.
