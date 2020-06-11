Medwatch: Memorial wall for hospice veteran patients created at CCMH

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s Hospice is part of a program called “We Honor Veterans.” It’s designed to acknowledge veterans who are in the last stages of life. A team from hospice presents veterans in hospice care with a certificate of appreciation along with pinning them with an American flag. Purple Heart recipient Bruce Dwyer, who retired United States Marine Corps, goes to the presentations.
"We talk about our belief in God, life everlasting, and thank them for their service,” Dwyer said. “We talk to them about their life, and it's very gratifying when you have a veteran that's still with it because some of them aren't."
Sonda Potts, CCMH Hospice Manager, said they also take a picture when they present the certificate. To keep their memory alive, CCMH recently created a memorial wall.
"It's our way to show appreciation for all that they've done for the United States and for our freedom,” Potts said. “We have had three patients that within receiving their certificate and flag that have passed away very peacefully sometimes within an hour after the presentation. It's almost as they were hanging on just to see that presentation."
By looking at the pictures on this memorial wall, you can see that Dwyer has gone to many of the certificate presentations. He gets to know the veteran and their family and sometimes helps in unexpected ways.
"I went over there and saw that he was a highly decorated Korean war veteran,” Dwyer said. “He was mostly out of it, and I held his hand, and told him, 'don't worry we all go through this. It's going to be ok. You're going to get to see your loved ones again'."
While he was there, he also talked to the man's family.
"They said he had one major regret in life...that he did not have the opportunity to give a speech that he had written about the Korean war," he said.
Dwyer said he contacted Fort Sill and was allowed to give his speech last Memorial Day. The veteran passed shortly after the visit and didn't get to see the speech.
They're not going to be able to hang all of the pictures, so they've also started a photo album where they can put pictures from the presentations.
In other health-related news, CCMH is holding COVID Antibody Testing on June 25th. If you’d like to be tested, an appointment is required. The test is $30. It’s a blood draw, but no fasting is required. You can call 580-585-5406 to reserve your spot. This test is not to determine if you have the virus, but only to see if you have built up antibodies to COVID-19.
