Okla. says over $1 billion in unemployment claims filed in April/May

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma unemployment claims reached over $1 billion between April and May, more than the years of 2018 and 2019 combined.
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said claim amounts grew by 2,418-percent between February and May of this year. They also say the office is continuing to make progress in processing claims but still have work to do.
“I know Oklahomans are facing tough decisions and some are still having issues with our system. I want them to know we’re working on processing their claims day and night - we haven’t forgotten about you,” said Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt. “We’re processing claims at a very high rate, as evidenced by the total claims numbers. We have a long way to go and will continue to do everything we can to get all concerns addressed.”
The commission says they processed 67,000 claims between May 31 and June 8. an “unprecendented” number for a nine-day span.
They also say unemployment claimants should be aware that not returning to work when recalled or when work is available could potentially lead to disqualification from receiving unemployment benefits.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.