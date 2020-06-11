Parts of Oklahoma could see rain Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Our current weather pattern is straight out of the summer playbook and our 7day forecast reflects that with temperatures climbing daily into the weekend. Today and Friday will be similar with sunny skies and highs in the mid 90s, then upper 90s for the weekend. The prevailing weather pattern shows a big ridge in the jet stream from California into the northern plains. Over Texas and Oklahoma, sinking air under this heat bubble… the opposite motion you want to see if you want rain in the forecast.