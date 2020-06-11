Rollover crash sends 4 to hospital

Four injured in I-44 crash (Source: KSWO-TV)
June 11, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT - Updated June 11 at 9:42 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Four people were taken to a hospital after a crash on the interstate Thursday evening.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on I-44 at the Medicine Park exit. Officials tell us a car was headed south on the interstate, when the driver fell asleep and drifted into a cable barrier in the median. The reportedly driver over corrected, hit a guardrail and rolled down an embankment.

All four people in the car were taken to a hospital. There’s no word on their conditions.

