City of Altus planning Park Lane sidewalk project

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Altus is in the early planning stages of a sidewalk project on Park Lane.
Right now, much of Park Lane does not have sidewalks.
"They are needed very badly. We have kids walking to the Junior High and to the High School, it's wearing out people's yards, it's been needed for a long time,” said Altus resident Vicki Elkins.
Kids walking the path currently have two options - walk in someone's yard or walk in the street.
"The trails in people's yards are beaten down 6 or 8 inches and a couple of feet wide and we've needed sidewalks here forever. So at the last June 2nd council meeting, the city council approved to have the engineering done on this 2 miles of sidewalk, which will be a great improvement for our kids going to school,” said Altus Mayor Jack Smiley.
The two miles of sidewalk would run from Altus Junior High, down Park Lane and past Altus High School, all the way to Falcon Road. Mayor Smiley says it wouldn't only benefit the kids.
"Of course, it will be utilized by the kids but it’s also a way for people to stay healthy. People want a safe place to walk, they will walk if you provide them a place,” Smiley said.
Smiley said sidewalks are a priority in Altus right now, which is why they are also part of the MAPS project coming to a vote later this summer.
While the planning for the sidewalks is now underway, it could still be some time before they are replaced. This first step is having an engineering firm begin to draw up plans for what could be done in the future.
