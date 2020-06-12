Company brings 75 new jobs to Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Sitel Group and Intuit has launched a Lawton Prosperity Hub that will bring a number of jobs to the area.
Taylor Thompson with Sitel Group said this program provides training and creates jobs in distressed areas and Lawton was identified as one of those areas during the pandemic.
“The great thing about the program is that we provide training for all individuals but they are supporting small business owners who use Intuit Quickbook,” said Thompson.
The Prosperity Hub will offer 75 new work from home jobs.
“We have already started hiring and our next class is going to be July 13 and we are actively hiring for that class right now. We are offering a 250 dollar sign-on bonus for individuals so if you’re looking for a full time job check out the link,” said Thompson.
Thompson said you can find that link at https://jobs.sitel.com/ and after applying the Sitel Group will contact with you.
Dr. Sylvia Burgess with the Lawton Fort Sill Chambers of Commerce said these jobs will be helpful to Military spouses.
“You know one of the big things we always have challenges with is finding good job opportunities, Military spouses," said Burgess.
Burgess said these job opportunities can also help people who are unemployed and economic growth.
“That’s 75 new good jobs that will make a difference in the community and allow people to work from home. I think during this particular time it’s important for people because of childcare issues and other issues that are a little more challenging then it was before COVID," said Burgess.
