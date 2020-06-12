Early starts on outdoor plans will be rewarded

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The forecast is, for the most part, sunny and rain chances are barely worth mentioning. Lawton’s average high this time of the year is 91 degrees and forecast high temperatures are above normal for the next five and likely seven days. Here’s the good news for the weekend - the mornings will be especially nice with comfortable temperatures and relatively light winds.
So, whether you’re headed out on the lake, going for a bike ride or a jog, our weather is going to be very accommodating. Then that summer heat settles in by midday. Because of the relatively low humidity, the heat index will be a few degrees cooler than the actual air temperature both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.