The weekend is looking to be very nice and dry! So whether you’re hitting the pool or heading up to the lake or just looking to be outside... grab that sunscreen! The UV index is going to be between 10-12.. so very very high. If you do find yourself outside this weekend, also grab plenty of water to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks and also pack the bug spray too. Also think about the your furry friends and the temperature of the pavement too, the best time to walk them is early morning or late evening.