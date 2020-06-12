LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Today was a hot day but not as humid! Thankfully, the humidity is going to remain very low throughout the rest of tonight & through the weekend. Any Friday night plans are looking to be a go! Expect to be seeing sunny to clear skies with a south wind around 10 to 20mph until 7PM then dropping until 5 to 10mph until morning. Temperatures will also remain in the 90s until 7PM, falling into the 80s between 8PM-9PM and then eventually the upper 70s after 10PM.
The weekend is looking to be very nice and dry! So whether you’re hitting the pool or heading up to the lake or just looking to be outside... grab that sunscreen! The UV index is going to be between 10-12.. so very very high. If you do find yourself outside this weekend, also grab plenty of water to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks and also pack the bug spray too. Also think about the your furry friends and the temperature of the pavement too, the best time to walk them is early morning or late evening.
By Monday and Tuesday of next week temperatures make another surge into the upper 90s and low 100s. It will be unseasonably warm all week, with more dry weather.
Wednesday and Thursday lots of sunshine is expected and high temperatures will be right around 100 degrees.
Have a great weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
