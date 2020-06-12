LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
Temperatures are on the mild side this morning with most places seeing lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Conditions remain pleasant as dewpoint temperatures hold in the 40s and 50s. This afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. We could see a few light rain showers and drizzle in far northern Texoma through the morning and afternoon.
This weekend is looking nice and dry with high temperatures in the mid 90s. A few of our western counties could get close to the triple digits. Winds will hold out of the south at 10-20mph.
Monday and Tuesday next week temperatures make another surge into the upper 90s and low 100s. It will be unseasonably warm all week, with more dry weather.
Wednesday and Thursday lots of sunshine is expected and high temperatures will be right around 100 degrees.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
