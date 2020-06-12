Justice For All Prayer Rally to promote peace and solidarity

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Saturday morning the Justice For All Prayer Rally will be held in Lawton. The event is to promote peace and solidarity.
Sr. Pastor at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Willie Smith, said the prayer rally was spearheaded by spiritual leaders in Lawton, who also have invited city leaders, like the mayor and the police chief, to take part.
“It’s going to take leadership to bring this together and to have a productive end," said Pastor Smith. "So the spiritual leaders have gotten together and this is what we have come up with, and again, it’s a cry for justice for all, which really is an indirect cry for peace for all.”
Spread the Word Ministries Sr. Pastor, Warren Winns, said the spiritual leaders of Lawton feel lead to help unite the community.
“God has given us a responsibility and has given us influence over people’s lives, and a responsibility to lead them and guide them in the right way," said Pastor Winns. "So we don’t want everything that’s going on, the anger and all of that to be released in a wrong way. We want to release it in the right way so that we can bring about reformation.”
Pastor Smith said this is just the beginning. He and many Lawton religious leaders are planning future events to help bring the community together.
“We’re going to have some panel discussions," said Pastor Smith. "We’re going to have communication, bringing in police officers, bringing in other races to sit down and have some race relation communication. That’s what we’re going to do. It’s all about learning each other, because some of it is maybe malicious, but some of it is because people just don’t know, and so we want to make sure that we learn each other and learn each other’s cultures so we can better get along with each other.”
The Justice For All Prayer Rally starts Saturday morning at 10:00 at 120 SW 11th street, which is right across the street from the Goodyear retail store. There will be six speakers at the rally, and between them religious leaders will hold prayers for healing.
The pastors anticipate a large gathering, so they encourage people to wear masks and socially distance.
