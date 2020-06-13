Community leaders host justice for all prayer rally

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A justice for all prayer rally was held this morning in Lawton.
Mayor Stan Booker, Police Chief James Smith and a group of local pastors spoke to a crowd of close to one-hundred.
The group opened the rally by taking a knee in respect of not only George Floyd, but of others that have lost their lives in recent months.
Those who spoke talked of coming together as a community to evoke change, and how crucial it is that this happens quickly.
One of the speakers said the state of the country is one this city can’t be behind on.
“The equilibrium of our nation has been upset. I think right now, it is poised for a positive reset. We want to be part of that reset, we don’t want it to go down in history that we said nothing, so we want to make our cry for justice right now in this city, this community,” said Bethlehem Baptist Pastor Willie Smith.
While this gathering provided a chance for connection, and conversation, Pastor Smith said his ultimate wish is to see real change.
And he said the only way to make that happen is to keep this momentum alive, especially with local and national elections scheduled for this year.
“We want to move from prayer, protests to the polls. We need to get policies, procedures in place, and people in place that are proponents for justice for all. So again, this is just a rally call, a call to awareness, a call to action," said Pastor Smith.
