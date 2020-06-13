First Alert Forecast: (6/13 PM)

Throughout the rest of today, expect those highs to be in the mid to upper 90s. Because of the relatively low humidity, the heat index will be a few degrees cooler than the actual air temperature today and through tomorrow too! The rest of this evening we’ll see south winds at 10 to 20mph until after 7PM, then dropping to near 5 to 10mph for the rest of the time. Any and all Saturday night plans are looking to be a go! Expect a very clear, quiet & pleasant evening. By Sunday morning, lows will fall into the mid 60s.