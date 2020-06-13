First Alert Forecast: (6/13 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Throughout the rest of today, expect those highs to be in the mid to upper 90s. Because of the relatively low humidity, the heat index will be a few degrees cooler than the actual air temperature today and through tomorrow too! The rest of this evening we’ll see south winds at 10 to 20mph until after 7PM, then dropping to near 5 to 10mph for the rest of the time. Any and all Saturday night plans are looking to be a go! Expect a very clear, quiet & pleasant evening. By Sunday morning, lows will fall into the mid 60s.
Tomorrow is going to be a copy & paste kind of day. Highs will be in the mid 90s with plenty of sunshine, along with south winds at 10 to 20mph. So whether you’re headed out on the lake, hitting the pool going for a bike ride or a jog, the weather today is going to be very accommodating during the weekend. But if you do find yourself outdoors this weekend, grab the sunscreen, plenty of water to stay hydrated as well as the bug spray for later on!
The average high for Lawton this time of year is 91° heading throughout the rest of next week, forecast high temperatures are trending to be above normal by 5-10 degrees. The rest of next week is going to be very dry, quiet and sunny. Could rain be back in the forecast for next weekend? A few models are picking up on this trend, keeping those fingers crossed and something we’ll have to keep an eye on!
