First Alert Forecast: (6/13 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
good morning Texoma! Now that the sun has risen on this Saturday morning we’ll be seeing plenty of it and quiet frankly.. the forecast will stay that very quiet and sunny over the next several days. We’ll rise into the low 80s by 10AM, nearing the 90s by lunchtime with overall highs today reaching the mid to upper 90s. Because of the relatively low humidity, the heat index will be a few degrees cooler than the actual air temperature over the next two days! So whether you’re headed out on the lake, hitting the pool going for a bike ride or a jog, the weather today is going to be very accommodating during the weekend. But if you do find yourself outdoors this weekend, grab the sunscreen, plenty of water to stay hydrated as well as the bug spray for later on tonight!
Tomorrow is going to be a copy & paste kind of day. Highs will be in the mid 90s with plenty of sunshine, along with south winds at 10 to 20mph.
The average high for Lawton this time of year is 91° heading throughout the rest of next week, forecast high temperatures are trending to be above normal by 5-10 degrees. Could rain be back in the forecast for next weekend? A few models are picking up on this trend for next weekend, keeping those fingers crossed and something we’ll have to keep an eye on!
Have a great weekend!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
