First Alert Forecast: (6/14 AM)

Sunny, hot and dry conditions continue into most of this week. The upper level ridge still dominates in the southern plains allowing for high temperatures all week to be slightly above average, reaching around 5 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s along with south winds at 10 to 20mph. Winds will be breezy Wednesday through Friday, out of the south at 15 to 25mph. Sunshine returns for Wednesday & Thursday with highs in the mid and upper 90s. A few more clouds are expected for Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 90s.