First Alert Forecast: (6/14 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
Today is a copy & paste the forecast kind of day. Expect very similar conditions to what we saw on Saturday. Highs by the afternoon will be in the mid 90s with plenty of sunshine and south winds at 10 to 20mph. Gusts could be near 25mph during the early afternoon but I don’t anticipate it’ll be that breezy today. If you do find yourself outdoors today, grab the sunscreen because the UV Index will be very high!
Sunny, hot and dry conditions continue into most of this week. The upper level ridge still dominates in the southern plains allowing for high temperatures all week to be slightly above average, reaching around 5 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s along with south winds at 10 to 20mph. Winds will be breezy Wednesday through Friday, out of the south at 15 to 25mph. Sunshine returns for Wednesday & Thursday with highs in the mid and upper 90s. A few more clouds are expected for Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 90s.
All data models are hinting at this ridge breaking down by next weekend. This means a few things... as a result, we could see a shift in our weather pattern along with rain chances being added into the forecast!
Have a great Sunday!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
