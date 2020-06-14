First Alert Forecast: (6/14 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -
This evening is going to be very similar to what we saw on Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 90s with plenty of sunshine and south winds at 10 to 20mph. This evening will consist of sunny skies with winds dying down to near 10 to 15mph before 8PM. Sunset tonight is at 8:48PM. After eight, winds will calm evening more to 5 to 10mph out of the south with temperatures in the upper 80s. By Monday morning, temperatures will steadily fall into the mid 60s.
The sunny, hot and dry conditions continue into most of this week. The upper level ridge still dominates in the southern plains allowing for high temperatures all week to be slightly above average, reaching around 5 to 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Tomorrow & Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s along with south winds at 10 to 20mph. Winds will be breezy Wednesday through Friday, out of the south at 15 to 25mph. Sunshine returns for Wednesday & Thursday with highs in the mid and upper 90s. A few more clouds are expected for Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 90s.
All data models are hinting at this ridge breaking down by next weekend. This means a few things... as a result, we could see a shift in our weather pattern along with rain chances being added into the forecast!
Have a great week!
-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker
