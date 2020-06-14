7-year-old girl dead following boating incident

WAURIKA, Okla. (TNN) - A seven-year old girl died in a boating incident at Waurika Lake Saturday evening.
It happened at the Kiowa Two boat ramp just after five p.m.
According to the report filed by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a boat was traveling southbound toward the ramp at idle speed.
For an unknown reason the child ended up in the water from the swim deck and was struck by the propeller.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the incident is still under investigation.
