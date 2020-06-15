Comanche community supports family through softball game proceeds

COMANCHE, Okla. (TNN) - Friends and family came together in Comanche to support the family of a seven year old who died in a boating accident over the weekend.
Kyndi Harkins and her Dirt Diva teammates dressed in purple were supposed to take the field Monday night.
After her passing, the team took the night off, while the others team decided to play for her.
“We got with the city of Comanche, city council, and asked if we could donate all the proceeds tonight,” said Comanche Sports Group Co-Director Ty Massey.
With 14 games on the schedule, the answer was an overwhelming yes.
“I’ll tell you this, we’ve had so many people reach out that wouldn’t come to the games normally, who will be here tonight just to donate and show them we care,” said Massey.
Her coaches were there... saddened by her loss, and thankful to see the community out in droves to show their support.
“She was the sweetest little girl, always had a smile on her face. Never complained. It gets hot out here for these little girls, so there is some room to complain, but she never did,” said Coach Aaron Minor.
“We don’t quite know what they are going through, we’re just on the outside, that just a little support can help this family,” said Coach Brooklin Bain.
Massey said he talked to the family, who wasn’t in attendance tonight. He said they asked him to be their voice.
“In such a time of loss, such a tragedy they said just to know their community is willing to reach out and wrap their arms around them. Her words were basically that we won’t ever be able to pay you back,” said Massey.
But payback won’t be necessary.
“We care for that little girl, and we hate they are going through what they are going through, we are trying to help all we can," said Massey.
Kyndi will be further honored at the end of the season tournament set for June 29th.
The team plans to all wear her jersey, number 3, and is working on a few other ways of to keep her memory alive.
If any of her friends or classmates need someone to speak with, Comanche Elementary will have counselors at the school tomorrow, and they will remain available for the time being.
More details on these services can be found on Comanche Public Schools’ website.
