ELECTION PREVIEW: the race for Stephens Co. Sheriff

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - It's nearly election time in Southwest Oklahoma, with early voting for primary races set for June 25th.
Over the next two weeks we’ll be previewing races that will be settled in the primaries, beginning with the Stephens County Sheriff’s election.
When asked why he wants to run, Sheriff Wayne McKinney said with twelve years under his belt, he’s proud of what he’s helped the department accomplish, including a 100 percent clearance rate on felony crimes.
“Our record speaks for itself, we are a professional crime fighting organization. We’ve turned the office around, to become a professional and accountable agency, that’s now accountable to the people of Stephens County," said Sheriff Wayne McKinney
His opposition, Cris Lang, said he spent more than 30 years working in law enforcement.
After being forced to retire from the FBI in 2018, he said he still had that itch to serve.
“I have a lot of education, training and experience, and I couldn’t think of any place better to serve as Sheriff than Stephens Co, and still contribute to my community,” said Republican Candidate Cris Lang.
If Sheriff McKinney wins, he says the fourth term will focus on people...and to continue with Crisis Intervention Training, and Handle with Care, two programs focused on mental health, and domestic violence.
“Our deputies come in contact with children that are in home situations with domestic violence, or things maybe their teachers need to know about, and understand why these children sometimes come to school so sleepy,” said Sheriff McKinney.
For Lang, his accomplishment wish list involves three topics. Relationship building with other law enforcement agencies, a fiscally conservative model for the department, and justice for victims in Stephens Co.
“I will use my training and experience in intelligence collection and analysis to focus reasons to not only solve crimes, but to do crime prevention. Crime solution is about justice, but crime prevention about improving the quality of life," said Lang.
Since both McKinney and Lang are running as Republicans, only GOP voters will be able to cast ballots for that race.
Election day is Tuesday June 30th.
