LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It is a mild start to the day with most places in the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. It will be a nice day all throughout Texoma with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and high temperatures in the mid 90s.
Tomorrow will be a very similar day with high temperatures topping out in the mid 90s. Tomorrow afternoon humidity will increase slightly with dewpoints in the low to mid 60s. By the afternoon some of that moisture will evaporate, and conditions will stay on the comfy side heading into Wednesday.
Wednesday afternoon high temperatures will increase into the mid to upper 90s and remain there for the rest of the week. Winds will pick up Wednesday as well out of the south at 15-25mph. This will help move more moisture northward, bringing hot and muggy conditions back into Texoma.
Thursday and Friday high temperatures will be in the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. The strong winds will stick around both days as well.
High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will remain in the upper 90s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
