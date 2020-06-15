Minnesota lawmakers unveil $300M plan to rebuild from unrest

Also uncertain is whether the House and Senate can agree in time on a public construction borrowing package known as a bonding bill that's the main piece of unfinished legislation left over from the 2020 regular session, which ended last month. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said Friday that he'd be willing to consider increasing the size of the package from the $1.1 billion figure discussed earlier to $1.35 billion to provide money for rebuilding. But such a borrowing bill would require bipartisan support in both chambers to get the necessary three-fifths majorities needed to pass.