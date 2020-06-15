Stray storms possible later this week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Currently, there is a large area of low pressure over the Pacific Northwest which will slide East as the week goes on. A few weak disturbances rotating around that area of low pressure might influence Oklahoma weather just enough to produce some isolated thunderstorms in the region. It looks like the best chance for isolated thunderstorms will be both Thursday evening, Thursday night and Friday evening.
While rain will be the exception, summer heat will be the rule with temperatures expected to make it to the mid-to-upper 90s over the next find to 7 days. The prevailing weather pattern will keep our chances slim for the next seven days
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
