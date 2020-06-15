’WILL NOT STAND’: OSU star RB upset over Gundy shirt

STILLWATER, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma State Cowboys star running back and Heisman contender Chuba Hubbard says he will not “stand for this” after Head Coach Mike Gundy is pictured wearing a conservative TV network’s shirt at Lake Texoma.
On June 10, the picture was posted by a guided fishing company at Lake Texoma showing off what appears to be the haul of fish Gundy brought in earlier that day.
The shirt Gundy is pictured wearing is connected to the One America News Network, a network trumpeted by President Trump, including in a recent tweet accusing a 75-year-old man in Buffalo, who was video being shoved to the ground during protests, of being a provocateur.
There have not been any public statements by Oklahoma State University or Coach Gundy is response to Hubbard’s post at the time this article was published.
