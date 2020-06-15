Woman thanks first responders after being rescued from under bank vault

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Monday, a woman who nearly died when a bank vault fell on her was able to personally thank the first responders who saved her life.
On the morning of April 20, a roughly 4,000-pound bank vault fell on Amanda Roach at a bank that was under construction. Fire crews said that the vault, because of the construction, hadn't been anchored down correctly.
"We opened up the safe to look inside, when we shut it, it fell somehow. I remember them calling 911 and the poor construction crew trying to get it off me. Then I remember the fire department showing up and all was well, they did a great job, they kept me calm,” Roach said.
Roach remained calm throughout the process but suffered some tough injuries.
"I broke a leg and crushed a leg and broke my ankle open. I've had 4 surgeries so far and I couldn't put weight on my right leg for a while but PT has gone well and we're back to walking,” Roach said.
Now that she's back to walking, Roach and her loved ones reached out to the Lawton Fire Department to set up a meeting with the people who saved her life.
"The firefighters and the EMTs they see the bad in everything. They have to patch you up and get you to the hospital and then their job is done. I knew talking to one of the EMTs that called to check on us that they don’t ever get to see the good. So, I felt like I needed to buy them lunch or do something nice for them so they can see their work is appreciated, very, very much,” Roach said.
In attendance were firefighters, police officers, EMTs and the survival flight crew who took Roach to Oklahoma City.
"It’s amazing to see one of our patients from a call that came by and showed us how they’re doing. We don’t ever get to hear about the patient after they’ve made it to the hospital, once they’re in the back of the ambulance we don’t see them anymore, don’t hear about them anymore. So, this was the first one since I’ve been on that someone’s come by and we’ve seen how they’re doing,” said Nathan Flood with the Lawton Fire Department.
Roach said it was overwhelming to meet and talk with so many people who helped her. She even thanked them by giving them each a pack of lifesavers and a gift card to a local restaurant.
The first responders arrived at the bank just three minutes after the vault fell on Roach and had her out and ready to be flown to Oklahoma City within 25 minutes.
