Charge filed for man who impersonated nurse in racist posts

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A Lawton nurse has cleared her name, after a racist post on Facebook, was found to have been made from a fake account, to try and get the woman fired from her job.
The Comanche County Sheriff’s Department, along with the FBI, and an analyst from the Fusion Center of Oklahoma got involved in the investigation, after terroristic threats were made to Willow Park Health Care Center, where Jamie Richmond works.
Sheriff Kenny Stradley says Micah Deshawn McClellan, a former employee from the nursing home has confessed to impersonating Richmond on social media, and making the racist post in order to get Richmond fired.
Stradley says people shouldn’t be so quick to believe everything they read, and that there are two sides to every story.
“Don’t always believe what you read, because somebody could make it bigger or worse than it is. This is a serious deal, that’s why we took in to it. I think it made it more and more serious when people started talking about making threats to blow up things.”
Stradley says the threats were made as a result of the post going viral on social media, but that the man who confessed to making the post, was not the one making the threats.
McClellan has been charged with a misdemeanor of incitement to riot and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
We have spoken to the nurse, who has agreed to speak to 7 News later this week.
