COVID-19 cases rise in Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Coronavirus cases are spiking in the area and have been for the past two weeks.
Brandie Combs with the Oklahoma State Department of Health said its no surprise that COVID-19 cases are starting to rise.
“We anticipated as the state opens back up, as community members get out and visit with family and friends and start shopping and get out more we’re going to see an increase," said Combs.
Combs said in June 60 new cases have been reported in Comanche County with only being halfway through the month.
“The important thing to remember is we want people to continue to get tested and we want people to social distance as much as the possible can," said Combs.
Combs said taking safety precautions and being responsible can help us fight COVID and take some pressure off of health care workers.
“We have to engage the community, the community has to be partners with this it’s not just an issue that physicians or public health have to deal with this is a community issue," said Combs
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.