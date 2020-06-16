ELECTION PREVIEW: Jackson County voters to choose sheriff

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - At the end of the month, Jackson County residents will head to the polls to decide who their sheriff will be.
Current Jackson County Sheriff Roger LeVick says he has been in law enforcement either part-time or full time for over 30 years. He’s served as the sheriff for the last 13 years and is currently on the board of directors for the Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association.
Running against him is Glenn Coker, who says he was a police officer in Texas in the 1980s and 1990s. He says he stopped working in law enforcement to run a business, as a superintendent over building roads and bridges. He was interviewed over the phone due to a work obligation in Texas.
So, why do these men want to be sheriff?
“We want to continue to provide the best quality law enforcement services that we can for the citizens here in Jackson County. I’ve got a record I’ll put up against anybody in things like property recovery and things like that,” said LeVick.
“The world has gotten crazy and it’s only going to get worse but there needs to be a lot more officer training I believe, especially in cultural diversity. There’s just a lot that needs to happen and I see this," said Coker.
If re-elected, LeVick says he would like to continue to work on reducing the tax dollars the department receives, making the department self-sufficient.
“I’ve reduced my ad valorem money that’s spent on operating this office by about $175,000. Id like to have it to where the ad valorem tax dollars aren’t spent operating this office and make us more self sufficient and still provide the level of service we provide," LeVick said.
Coker says he would like to see changes within how the department operates.
“Number one, they need more officers, they need more presence. They need updated, I believe all officers where I come from, everybody wore uniforms. As you approach someone or as you do your job, you stood out. There was no miscommunication of who you were. I see a lot of plainclothes deputies and I think it all needs to change.”
Election Day is June 30. For those interested in learning more about the candidates, there is a candidate forum taking place Thursday, June 25th at Altus City Hall. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The event will begin at 6 p.m.
