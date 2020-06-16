LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
Our humidity has increased today, and you will be able to tell when you step out the door. Dewpoints this morning have settle into the 60s and will remain there the rest of the day. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies.
Tomorrow afternoon temperatures will heat up into the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Dewpoints look to stay in the low to mid 60s.
Thursday and Friday will bring us our biggest change to the forecast. Dewpoint temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s, which will help to develop a few showers and lower end thunderstorms west. A dryline will develop in the Texas panhandle and slide east. The dryline should stay just to the west of our Texoma area, but a few lingering showers can't be ruled out in western and central Texoma heading into Friday morning. Friday evening another round of showers look possible as a stationary boundary stalls out to the northwest of us.
This weekend we are keeping dry for now, but a few lower end rain chances could be warranted if the previous stationary boundary remains in place. Moisture will stick around through the weekend, so expect humid conditions. High temperatures this weekend will be in the mid 90s.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.