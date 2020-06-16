Thursday and Friday will bring us our biggest change to the forecast. Dewpoint temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s, which will help to develop a few showers and lower end thunderstorms west. A dryline will develop in the Texas panhandle and slide east. The dryline should stay just to the west of our Texoma area, but a few lingering showers can't be ruled out in western and central Texoma heading into Friday morning. Friday evening another round of showers look possible as a stationary boundary stalls out to the northwest of us.