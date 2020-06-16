Former Medicine Park officer charged with rape

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Medicine Park and Cyril police officer after prosecutors charged him with rape.
An OSBI agent says the crime happened in December of 2018 while Bruce Durham was on duty in Medicine Park. He’s accused of rape by instrumentation, with the crime reportedly happening at the police department. The accuser says she didn’t report it because she was afraid.
The agent says he later learned Durham sexually assaulted a former officer in Medicine Park, and a woman in Cyril when he went to work for that department.
Despite the accusations, Durham is charged with just one felony.
