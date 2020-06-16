Local veteran allowed to donate blood for first time in 13 years

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - For the first time in 13 years Navy veteran Clayton Pickard was allowed to donate blood Monday.
Pickard said, “I couldn’t give for so many years, and now that I can, I’m blessed. Because there are so many times that I wanted to give when they really needed it and I couldn’t.”
October 12, 2003. That was the last time Pickard was allowed to donate blood. As the Food and Drug Administration had a rule set in place that if you lived in Europe between 1980 and Sunday for more than 6 months you couldn’t donate due to possibly being exposed to the disease commonly referred to as mad cow.
Daren Coates, the Vice President of southwest operations for the Oklahoma Blood institute said, “It was an unknown entity, and not knowing if this was a blood born pathogen or how it was passed from one person to another. The safest thing to do was not to let people who may have been exposed not give blood.”
Pickard was stationed in Spain with the U-S Navy from 1986-1989 meaning he was deferred from donating blood until yesterday. And for a man who’s been donating since he was 16 not being able to donate hurt.
“It’s like standing in a candy store and looking at that piece of candy and knowing you can’t have it, but you want it and finally being able to say yes you can have it,” said Pickard.
He was hoping that eventually a day like yesterday would come as he’s been tracking everything he’s missed out on over the past 13 years.
“That’s the 6,091 days, the 108 opportunities to donate, the 13.5 gallons of blood, and the 324 people that could’ve benefited. But giving today is priceless," said Pickard.
The Oklahoma Blood Institute is hoping that by the FDA easing these restrictions, it’ll allow more veterans who served over Europe to donate blood too.
“They have a heart to serve, and a lot of times that’s why they join the military because they want to do something great for their country. Well donating blood is doing something great for your neighborhood, and doing something great for your community," said Coat
As for Pickard, who’s more than excited to be back in the donor chair, his message going forward is a simple one.
Pickard said, “Give the gift of life because the blood you may give may save your own.”
KSWO asked OBI if easing the restrictions for people who may have been exposed to Mad Cow disease had anything to do with the current pandemic. And while it was said the timing can’t be ignored, it’s not known if there is a direct correlation between the two.
