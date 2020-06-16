Rain chances have returned to the forecast

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - After landing less than a tenth of an inch of rain in Lawton the first half of the month, rain chances have returned to the First Alert 7 day forecast. There is some consensus among the forecast models suggesting some scattered thunderstorms in the region Thursday night into Friday and perhaps even Into the weekend. As of right now, rain chances are slight but could improve as the week goes on. This afternoon has been hot and breezy with temperatures returning to the mid-90s.