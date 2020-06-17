Comanche County political groups weigh in on upcoming Trump campaign rally in Tulsa

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - People from all over the country are getting ready for President Donald Trump’s rally Saturday in Tulsa, including some southwest Oklahomans.
President Trump’s initial announcement of his rally caused major controversy, not only because it was scheduled for Juneteenth, a nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States, but also because of its closeness to the anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. The President and his administration then rescheduled the event for the next day.
The rally is also of concern due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“I haven’t heard of anyone who plans to go, especially from the democratic party,” said Shevonda Steward, chairperson of the Comanche County Democratic Party. “One big concern, of course, is the whole social distancing and having your mask on and having protective gear on in a crowded environment. People are just not understanding why the rally is even going to be allowed to go on with those things to be considered.”
“I trust Governor Stitt and our state,” said Debbie Gleaves, an executive committee member of the Comanche County Republican Party. “I know that they’ve got a good mayor up in Tulsa, and I think that they will have the control that needs to happen.”
Gleaves said she and her husband plan on attending the event, while Steward said she will not be stopping by. However, Steward said she is curious to learn what the president will discuss during his rally.
“Most of the democrats would like to hear what his detailed plans are about dealing with the injustices of our legal system in relation to people of color, especially black men and women, and how we’re going to fix this problem within our communities and how he plans on working with that,” said Steward.
Gleaves said she also hopes the president will speak on our country’s current state.
“Trump is Trump,” said Gleaves. “He is always exciting to listen to for us, and he’s going to address the economy and a little bit, I’m sure, on the unrest that’s going on in the United States. We’ve just got to come together as people. I’m concerned about that.”
The campaign manager for President Trump tweeted Monday that over one million tickets have been requested for the rally in Tulsa. In the tweet he wrote that before entering the facility each guest will get a temperature check, hand sanitizer and mask.
The event will be taking place Saturday, June 20 at the BOK Center in Tulsa. Doors open at 3 p.m. and the rally begins at 7 p.m.
