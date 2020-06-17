Dry conditions increasing fire danger in SWOK

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Fires have been increasing across southwest Oklahoma in recent weeks as conditions continue to get hotter and drier.
A dry Oklahoma summer sparks the perfect conditions for fires to spread.
“It doesn’t take long at all, especially with the summer months and the low humidity and lack of rainfall, it does not take long for even a small spark, could be anyone from to mowing grass and running over a piece of metal and that causing a spark, and the wind itself,” said City of Lawton Assistant Fire Marshal Marc Sutphin.
“All the dead vegetation is down on the ground and all the stuff is still growing, but all the stuff that is growing, the humidity is down, the moisture content is going down and it just makes it easier for that dead vegetation to ignite,” said Comanche County Emergency Manager Michael Merritt.
Early in the month, Merritt said controlled burns getting out of control was an issue.
“They don’t sit there and watch it or they burn it and think it’s out and don’t make sure it’s out, they don’t prepare for it, they don’t take their garden hose or plow around it. They just go out there and burn it and the green grass will be good enough to keep it from going anywhere, it just gets away from,” Merritt said.
Merritt said those who carelessly burn on their property are liable for damages caused off of their property if a fire spreads.
As we head later into the summer, Sutphin said they expect to see an increase in fires caused by fireworks, despite them being illegal in city limits.
“Fireworks cause in the United States roughly 19,000 fires each year. Of those fires, there may have been 9,000 visits to the emergency room. Sparklers are maybe a quarter of those injuries. They’ve got to be careful where they’re shooting these. They’ve got to have a water hose or some way if it does cause a fire, they can put it out quickly,” Sutphin said.
Another big step of fire prevention is being aware of your surroundings.
“We’ve had people going down the road and their axel bearings are out and it throws sparks out, or the breaks are dragging, chains not being hooked up or their hooked up dragging, sparking,” Merritt said.
“Don’t cook or grill or charcoal close to your house. Make sure you have some type of barrier away from your house, at least 15 feet away, and on a nice safe surface and always be in attendance of your grill so if there is a flare-up, you can deal with it quickly,” Sutphin said.
Merritt says they have had issues with people calling 911 to report fires simply because they see smoke off in the distance and assume it is a fire, sending responders on a hunt to find a fire that may not exist. He asks that anyone reporting a fire, if possible, to verify it is actually a fire before calling to avoid pulling fire crews away from a different emergency.
In addition, Sutphin said it is always important to make sure your fire alarms in your home are tested and have fresh batteries.
