Edmond man drowns at Fort Cobb Lake

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) -An Edmond man drowned while trying to rescue an 8-year-old boy on Fort Cobb Lake Wednesday afternoon.
It happened at 2:30 p.m. north of the Fort Cobb Dam. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 42-year-old Casey Satterlee jumped off a boat into the water after the boy fell off a floatie. The boat drifted off, and that’s when another passenger on the boat called 911.
OHP says the boy swam to shore and was found near the marina, while Satterlee was found in another part of the lake face down.
He was taken to Carnegie Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
We’ve learned Satterlee ran for Oklahoma House District 82 out of Edmond in 2018, but lost in the Republican primary election.
