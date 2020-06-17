LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma!
It is a warm and muggy start to the day throughout the viewing area. Temperatures are dropping into the lower 70s and dewpoints are holding strong in the mid to upper 60s. The heat and humidity will stick around this afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 90s. Winds will increase today out of the south at 15-25mph.
Tomorrow will be another hot and humid day for us here in Texoma. High temperatures will be in the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. A dryline will develop tomorrow afternoon in the Texas panhandle and work eastward, stalling just east of I-27. This will produce a few showers and storms that could hold together to impact our far western counties.
Early Friday morning a few stray showers can't be ruled out in the western half of Texoma. Friday afternoon high temperatures will drop back into the lower 90s, but dewpoints will hold in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front will stall out to the northwest of Texoma while a dryline works east. The combination of these boundaries, heat, and moisture will allow for strong to severe storm development.
A few showers and weaker thunderstorms could linger into Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 90s. A few isolated showers and storms are possible late Saturday evening in far northern Texoma.
We should dry out Sunday with highs in the mid 90s. We will stay in the mid 90s for the beginning part of next week. Low end rain chances also return to the forecast next Tuesday.
-First Alert 7 Meteorologist John Hammersmith
