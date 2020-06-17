Former Medicine Park police officer arrested

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - A former Medicine Park officer accused of rape has been arrested.
We told you Tuesday night about the warrant filed for Bruce Durham’s arrest.
He is charged with one count of rape by instrumentation.
Investigators said he raped a woman while on duty in December of 2018.
He's also accused of additional sexual assaults, though he only faces one charge.
At last check, Durham was being held on a 250-thousand dollar bond at the Tillman County Jail, where a mug shot could not be provided this evening.
